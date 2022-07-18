FORREST CITY, Ark. — A man is wanted for being an accomplice in murder and attempted murder, according to Forrest City, Arkansas police.

D’Neshio Damon Foster is the suspect wanted. Police said Akira Brandon Norris and another man were standing in front of Norris’ house talking on June 4 just before 2 a.m. on Laughrun Street.

“A car drove around, and they were kind of looking to see who was in the car,” Chief Ronald Broussard said. “And then the car rolled down the window and started firing on them.”

Norris was shot in the chest and died. The other man survived.

Detectives found surveillance video showing the shooting, but they did not find Foster.

“I would consider him armed and dangerous,” Chief Broussard said. “Because number one, he knows we’re looking for him.”

Broussard said he does not know if Foster is still in the area, but said that won’t stop officers from bringing him to justice.

“Turn yourself in young man,” Broussard said. “I just want to impress upon you to turn yourself in because you’re going to be caught. The wheels of justice will come and get you.”

Witnesses said Foster got away in a four-door light grey or blue car.

“There is no expiration date on murder,” Broussard said. “We are going to find you if it takes a year. We’re going to find you if it takes two years. We are not ever going to stop.”

If you know where D’Neshio Damon Foster is hiding, you are urged to call the Forrest City Police Department at (870)-633-3434.

All calls are confidential.