MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser father is opening up about the loss of his son after he was gunned down. The victim was a high school teen who played football in the area, and now the father and the rest of the family are hoping the gunman is found.

Memphis Police say 15-year-old son Jacques Nelson was shot in Frayser.

“I received a phone call telling me that my son had been shot,” said Jarvis Nelson. They were tough words for him to hear.

As soon as he got the call, Jarvis rushed to the hospital. “When I got there, I let him know that I was there. He opened his eyes and closed them– that was the last time he opened his eyes.”

Jarvis says Jacques was a ninth-grade football player at Central High School. He says his son was spending the night with a friend and they went to visit someone at the Breezy Point Apartments.

Jacques Nelson (Photo provided by family)

A witness says there was an argument and someone started shooting, hitting Jacques.

“He tried to fight,” said Jarvis. “He fought for a good day, but after that, he passed.”

His father was heartbroken and had more questions this answers. “What hurts the most for me was, I wasn’t there to protect my son. I tried to do what a father does, and that’s to protect his kids. That’s what i was trying my best to do.”

News Channel 3 obtained surveillance video showing the moments after the shooting. People were running while the paramedics were arriving.

Jacques’ family hopes it helps homicide detectives find the gunman.

“It just hurt me that he wasn’t able to live his life. He had so much to live for. He was an outstanding football player. He was known all over the city,” Jarvis said.

If you know who killed 15-year-old Jacques Nelson, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $4,000 in your pocket. Remember, all calls are confidential.