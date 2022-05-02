MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bre Williams will give anything just to see her brother’s smile one more time.

Memphis Police said someone shot Brandon McClee, 25, at a south Memphis gas station in January. Investigators found McClee lying across the street from the store.

“We don’t get to hear that loud laughter,” Williams said. “We don’t get those words of wisdom from him. I’m so sorry that happened to you because you didn’t deserve it. He didn’t deserve that.”

McClee was shot multiple times. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, but he did not survive. Now McClee’s family is left with more questions than answers.

Person wanted in connection of Brandon McClee’s death

Williams said her brother did not know his shooter, and he was murdered over an argument.

“Why, why not walk away,” she said. “Why pull out a gun and gun down someone?”

MPD released the surveillance photo of a man they are calling a suspect in McClee’s murder, but officers need help in identifying him.

“You know what you did was wrong, you know it was wrong,” Williams said. “You tore out of a family for no reason. If you are big enough to do something that major, stand behind it.”

If you know who killed Brandon McClee, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-Cash. Your call could help put dangerous criminals behind bars and $2,000 in your pocket.

All calls are confidential.