MEMPHIS, Tenn. — David Page is the president of the Westwood Neighborhood Association, and he has a message for the parents of three particular teenagers.

“Get your kids in the house,” Page said.

The three teenagers were caught on camera right before they attacked Page’s good friend in Westwood Park just after 5 a.m. on June 7.

According to a Memphis Police incident report obtained by WREG, the 79-year-old victim and one of his friends were walking in the park when they noticed three teenagers standing on a basketball court. One of the teens yelled and when they were ignored, one of the teens pulled out a gun and started shooting.

“These kids should have been at home,” Page said. “I always preach to my kids and their parents. Get your kids in the house. You all make the same statement. Do you know where your kids are?”

When police arrived, they found the 79-year-old on the ground covered in blood. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

“This is a serious problem. This is a mental problem for our kids to think it’s okay to just shoot individuals,” Page said. “And from what I’m hearing, he was shot in the back, and that’s even worse.”

Three days later, Memphis police released a surveillance video showing the suspects walking around the park and holding assault-style weapons just moments before the shooting. Page said he spoke to his friend on the phone while he was in the hospital recovering.

“He advised me that one of the bullets pierced his lung, and he had a tube running out of him,” Page said. “He said ‘Mr. Page, you know that I walk, so I want to get back to my trail. They got me down right now for a little while. I’m going to get together. I’m going to be back out walking.'”

Page believes the suspects are from the Westwood area.

If you recognize the suspects, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars.

All calls are confidential.