MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — What started as a time of joy and celebration turned into heartache for one Memphis family after a young father was killed in his own home two months ago.

Vickie Johnson said she is living in a nightmare after her 35-year-old son, Chadric Henderson, was found dead in his Bethel Grove home.

Johnson said it happened after her son hosted a watch party when the Grizzlies played the Golden State Warriors. According to detectives, someone inside Henderson’s home let the killer in. Police got the call just before midnight, and Johnson arrived moments later.

“When I got there, yellow tape is everywhere, and I was like, ‘Is my son okay,'” Johnson said.

Henderson’s family said he was killed just feet away from where his son was sleeping. Henderson’s neighbor,, Raymond Guy, said he was a good person.

“He’s a good guy, he barbecued for the whole neighborhood,” Guy said. “I’m just sorry to see him gone man.”

Henderson left behind two small children to grow up without their father. Investigators believe the motive was robbery, and his family believes he may have known his killer.

“How? Why? What human, how can you have the heart to walk up to a human being, a loved one of someone,” Johnson said. “How could you have a heart to point a gun at another human especially when it’s no threat to you?”

After the shooting, detectives said two men were seen leaving the scene. Now, they need your help identifying those two men.

“I love him,” Johnson said. “And he will be dearly missed and always in our hearts.”

If you know who killed Chadric Henderson, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous killer behind bars and $2,000 in your pocket.

All calls are confidential.