Glenn Cofield’s son speaks out on search for his father’s killer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What started as a robbery ended in death and now, more than a year after Glenn Cofield’s murder, his son is opening up about the search for justice, while his wife who saw it all happen continues to cope with grief.

For the first time, Houston Cofield is speaking publicly about the night his father Glenn was murdered.

“She sat with him, she frantically tried to call 911. As she was calling 911, she was also screaming for help,” he said of his mother, who witnessed the shooting.

Memphis Police say in June 2019, someone tried to rob the businessman and philanthropist as he was leaving a charity event with his wife, outside a church on East Parkway in Midtown.

Cofield was shot. His oldest son was out of town when he got the call.

“A cousin of mine said my dad had been shot at a fundraiser and most likely is not going to make it,” Houston Cofield said.

By the time police and paramedics arrived, Cofield had already taken his last breath, and the gunman was gone.

Witnesses say the shooter was wearing a hoodie and driving a dark colored car.

This senseless murder has taken a toll on Cofield’s family, especially his wife.

”She can have some really good days and have a lot of energy and interact with their friends, and other days she doesn’t want to get out of bed.”

If you know who killed Glenn Cofield you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. There is a $26,000 reward for information leading to his killers.