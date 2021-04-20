Father wonders who killed son and two others at Whitehaven apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kevin Smith lives with the horrible memory of planning his son’s funeral.

“I go and visit my son at his gravesite every other day,” he said.

In November of 2018, his son Kevin McNeil, along with Mohamed Kane and Mujahad Muhammed were found murdered at the Bent Tree apartment complex in Whitehaven.

Smith says McNeil was only 22 years old when he was murdered. He says the gunman shot all three men execution style.

“I take medicine for depression, it has changed my life,” Smith said.

Homicide detectives say they have questioned several people and reviewed surveillance tapes but no one has been charged.

Smith admits his son wasn’t perfect and says McNeil had recently been released from prison. But he says McNeil was turning his life around. In fact he says McNeil was suppose to start a new job the same morning his body was found.

“I don’t know what happened but it was wrong for what you did, taking three lives which you didn’t have to. If you have a heart turn yourself in,” he said.

If you know who killed Kevin McNeil, Mohamed Kane, and Mujahad Muhammed, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.