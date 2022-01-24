MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father is pleading for help from the public to solve the killing of his teenage son.



Eric Williams said his son Jabouri Williams was killed a year ago, and detectives still have a lot of questions left unanswered.



“It was way more than…probably the most difficult experience I’ve had in this lifetime,” Williams said.



One phone call from police changed Eric Williams’ life forever.

“They did say, ‘Mr. Williams, there was an incident with a car. The car is registered in your wife’s name. The person that was in that car is deceased,’” Williams said.



Memphis Police said Williams’ 17-year-old son was found inside the wrecked SUV along the 800 block of E.H. Crump Boulevard last January.



Detectives soon discovered they were dealing with more than just an accident. Investigators said Jabouri Williams had been shot multiple times.



“He’s an excellent person, he’s a great son,” Williams said.



Williams said his son was killed less than a mile from his front door. In fact, he said he didn’t know it at the time, but he even drove past the crime scene taking his wife to work.



“As we were going across the red light at crump and Neptune, we notice the activity, the police cars in the rear, and we both mentioned it and discussed it, but we didn’t have no idea that was our child back there,” Williams said.



Investigators have not released a motive for Jabouri’s murder or a description of the shooter.

If you know who killed 17-year-old Jabouri Williams you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or submit a tip online.



Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars, and thousands of dollars cash in your pocket.



Remember: all calls are confidential.