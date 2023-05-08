MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A West Memphis man was shot and killed along I-40 six months ago, and his killer is still out there.

The victim’s mom, Erica Lews, says the killer not only took her son away from her but also his three young kids. “I need justice for my son,” she said.

Lewis says the day her son Yasmon was killed, he had been hanging out with friends. Later that night, he was at a music studio in Memphis. Yasmon and another man had just left the studio and headed home to West Memphis when someone pulled alongside them on the interstate and opened fire.

“I received a phone call on November 7, around 10:30 p.m. that my son had been shot on the interstate,” said Lewis. “I just believe that someone followed him from the studio.”



Lewis remained optimistic while her son was in the hospital. “I just knew my son was going to pull through. They came in there three hours later and said that he passed.”

Lewis says her son’s kids are starting to ask questions about their father’s whereabouts. “He has three kids– a 2-year-old, a 1-year-old and a 6-year-old. We have to answer to them. They’re asking, ‘Where is Yas? Where is my dad?'”

The only thing Lewis can tell them is that their dad is in heaven.

She refuses to let her son’s case turn cold. She hopes someone will come forward and tell police who pulled the trigger. “If you have any type of heart or conscience for me as his mom– a lot of y’all called me ‘Momma.’ A lot of y’all were supposed to be his friend. But it turned out that he didn’t really have any friends.”



If you know who killed Yasmon Lewis, you are urged to call the Arkansas state police at 1-870-633-1454. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars. All calls are confidential.