MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In September, someone shot and killed 14-year-old Aniya Coston as she was walking home from a North Memphis park.

Aniya’s family is devasted. Her grandmother remembers getting the phone call. “I got a call in the middle of the night from everybody that could possibly contact me to say that we had a family emergency,” said Mardi Coston.

Mardi says the teen was shot twice, “When I called my children, they were hysterical and saying that Aniya had been killed.”

Memphis Police say they found Aniya on the sidewalk near James Road and Birchfield. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital but she didn’t survive.

“Children should be able to walk down the street. They should be able to go anywhere and not be gunned down,” said Mardi.

Homicide investigators say Aniya was shot by a man walking down the street.

“I lay up at night thinking did this person know that she was a little girl. What could have happened,” Mardi asked.

She has spent the last month praying Aniya’s shooter will be caught. “It wasn’t an automobile accident; it was someone who hunted her down and killed her,” said Mardi. “Always tell your kids– hug them, and tell them you love them because Aniya was 14. We didn’t think that we would wake up and not ever get a chance to see her.”

If you know who killed 14-year-old Aniya Coston, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $4,000 in your pocket. Remember, all calls are confidential.