MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Latoya Henley lost her boyfriend and the father of her young daughter in September of 2021.

“This is a pain that no one deserves to feel,” Henley said.

Memphis Police say Courtney Bradford and another man left a nightclub and drove onto Interstate 240. They were just east of Airways when someone driving a light-colored SUV pulled up next to them and started shooting.

Bradford and his friend were both hit.

“A friend of his contacted me via Facebook,” Henley said.

Henley says she was told Bradford had been shot and rushed to the hospital. When Henley arrived at the hospital, Bradford was still clinging to life.

“The nurse called us to the back to sit in a room to have a conversation,” Henley said.

Moments later, the nurse returned.

“He delivered us the news of Courtney’s demise,” Henley said.

Henley and their family were heartbroken, especially their 5-year-old daughter.

“She is very hurt. Almost every night she says something about why her dad,” Henley said. “Her dad was her best friend. He meant so much to her and he was her everything.”

Six months later, Henley and Bradford’s family are still waiting for answers and justice.

“His family, they are all hurt, and I can’t describe the pain that they go through on a daily,” Henley said. “This is not a one-day thing. This is a hurt that will never go away for any of us.”

If you know who killed Courtney Bradford, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $2,000 cash in your pocket.

Remember, all calls are confidential.