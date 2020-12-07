Family seeks person who killed 13-year-old in Memphis last year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police and family are still searching for answers in the murder of a 13-year-old who was just visiting the Bluff City more than a year ago.

Jamarr Johnson, the victim’s uncle, broke down what happened that tragic day when his nephew Demont’e Johnson was shot as he walked home from a corner store in North Memphis.

“This has wrecked my life completely, my whole life and family’s life,” Johnson said. “It’s torn my heart apart.”

He said someone walked up to his nephew, fired one shot to the chest, and left him laying there in the middle of the street in a puddle of blood.

Johnson says Demont’e moved to Jackson, Tennessee to get away from the big-city crime, and was only in town visiting his family when someone took his life.

“Demont’e was a well mannered child, he stayed to himself,” Johnson said. “He loved video games, he loved to play, he was very active.”

Johnson says it’s the sensless gun violence that took his nephew’s life that now has him worried about his own safety.

“Honestly, I’m almost to the point that I fear stopping at a red light or stop sign, just because I’m fearing I’m going to be shot while I’m sitting there,” he said.

Johnson says when the shooter took Demont’e’s life, they destoyed his sister’s life too.

“My sister lives every day mourning, hurting about her son, she can’t function in the everyday life, because she is missing her child and wondering when they are going to capture the person who done this.” he said.

Demont’e’s family is convinced someone knows who killed this young teenager just four days before his birthday.

“Man up, Woman up, turn yourself in,” Johnson said. “You’ve taken a life, you need to pay for your actions.”

If you know who killed Demont’e Johnson, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and one thousand dollars cash in your pocket. All calls are confidential.