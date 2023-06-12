MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family still hopes their loved one will get justice after being shot and killed in 2019.

Unless you’ve lost a child, you won’t understand the pain Angalee Love is dealing with. Memphis Police say in July of 2019, her son, 22-year-old Justin Love, was shot at the Eden at Watersedge Apartments in Fox Meadows.

Officers say the shooting happened around 8:30 at night, but his family didn’t find out until the next day. “His neighbor came out and said, ‘There was a shooting last night, and he didn’t make it,'” said Justin’s sister.

MPD says Justin and another man got into an altercation outside Justin’s second-story apartment. The man pulled out a gun and shot Justin, causing him to fall over the railing, where he died.

Investigators say witnesses saw everything, but no one is talking to them. However, they are talking to Justin’s family.

“She said, ‘Ma’am, your son died right here at my doorstep,'” Angalee said. “We called the police several times.”

Angalee says she saw her son shortly before he was killed. “The last thing I heard him say was, ‘Mom, I love you.’ I was like, ‘I love you too. Call me when you get home.'”

At 22, her son had his own apartment, car and was training to be an EMT. Justin’s family is convinced he knew his killer, believing it all boiled down to jealousy. “Don’t ever think that you got away. Trust and believe. You’re gonna get caught.”

Homicide detectives say the gunman was wearing a white t-shirt and black gym shorts and was armed with a silver semi-automatic handgun.

If you know who killed Justin Love, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $2,000 in your pocket. Remember, all calls are confidential.