MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is without their father after tragedy struck just a few steps from his front door.

Joseph Alexander Jr. and his family are heartbroken. “My father didn’t deserve the heinous and tragic way that he went out.”

Senatobia Police say someone ran over and killed 67-year-old Joseph Alexander Sr. His loved ones described him as a kind and gentle man and called him Papa Joe.

Officers say, on April 22nd, a motorist driving by saw Alexander Sr. lying in the middle of Highway 4 West, near Morgan Street. Police say, when they got there, Alexander Sr. had already taken his last breath.

“I was told that my father was involved in a vehicular homicide. He was hit by a car or a vehicle on his way home from the store,” said Jr.

News Channel 3 obtained a copy of surveillance video capturing the moment Alexander Sr. walked into his neighborhood convenience store, just moments before he was run over.

He was picking up bread, chips and eggs. He left the store with his items in one hand and his cane in the other.

“I just don’t see how someone could leave someone in a position like that,” Jr. said.

Alexander Sr.’s family says he was only a few feet from his front door when the driver hit him and kept going, leaving his loved ones wondering why.

“We can’t call our father anymore,” Jr. said. “We can’t spend time with him. All we have left are precious memories that we shared.”

Detective Brannon Rushing is the lead investigator. He says it’s hard to believe the driver didn’t know he’d hit someone. “You’re never going to forget the sounds, the sights, the feeling you had when you knew, ‘I’ve just cost someone their life.'”

Detectives say they know someone knows who killed Alexander Sr.– now they need to do the right thing and call the police.

If you know who killed Joseph Alexander Sr., you’re urged to call the State County CrimeStoppers at 662-301-1111 or the Senatobia Police Department at 662-366-1966.

The Alexander family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Remember, all calls are confidential.