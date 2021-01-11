Family searches for son’s killer after teen shot while selling Playstation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Erika Norris is a grief-stricken mother who had plans to help her son plan his future, but instead she’s planning his funeral.

“I can’t eat, and I can’t sleep,” Norris said. “I will never see him have kids, get married they took all of that away from me.”

Memphis Police say 18-year-old Davonte Bell was shot inside the Birch Road apartments in Whitehaven. Police say last Tuesday, Bell went to the apartment complex to sell a Playstation, and someone shot and killed him. Detectives say the motive was robbery.

“My kids are my world, my world has been turned upside down, it will never be the same,” Norris said. “Why kill my son, what did he do to you that was so bad? He’s not a evil person. Davonte stay to himself, he didn’t bother nobody.”

Witnesses told police they heard the shots, and Detectives hope surveillance video from the apartment complex will lead them to Bell’s killer.

“I’m going to be ok, we are going to be ok, but we will get justice for you, and I love you with everything in me, I’m sorry you had to go so soon,” Norris said.

If you know who killed Davonte Bell you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behinds and a $1000 cash in your pocket. All calls are confidential.