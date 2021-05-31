Family looking for leads after retired Army veteran gunned down on Memphis street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A disabled veteran was killed at a red light in the middle of rush hour traffic in Memphis. Almost six months later, his family is still looking for the killer.

“My dad’s life mattered,” Kelsey Kennon said. “He was a disabled veteran just on his way home.”

Retired Army veteran Steve Kennon was killed Jan. 11. Memphis Police say Kennon was stopped at a red light on Raleigh Lagrange road at Covington Pike when a red Ford SUV pulled up.

“They rolled up next to him along the driver side and fired three shots. One went directly into his shoulder, which ended his heart immediately,” Kennon said.

Detectives say Kennon’s van rolled across the intersection and hit two cars before stopping.

“They said it was a possible road rage somebody maybe lost their temper, hot headed and made a bad decision that day,” she said.

If you know who killed 64-year-old Steve Kennon you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH. Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Kennon’s shooter. Kennon’s family is also offering an additional $2,000 reward. all calls are confidential.

“We love him, we miss him every day and we will continue to carry on his love for the nature, his love for God and his love for animals,” Kennon said.