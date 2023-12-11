MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women are still battling heartbreak after losing loved ones to gun violence.

For Christie Fullerton and Erma Norman, January 9 was a day of senseless violence that took someone they both love. For Christie, it was her husband Jonathan, and for Erma it was her son Eric Lesure.

Eric Lesure (left) and Jonathan Fullerton (right)

Fullerton and Lesure were heading to a party together in a gray Infiniti when someone started shooting at them near I-240 and Millbranch just after midnight.

“Somebody was shooting at them. I think it started from the back. Like, they was shooting at them on the expressway, and they proceeded to the side because the car is riddled with bullets,” Christie said.

Investigators said the car crashed a short time later, and the impact ejected both men from the car. Officers said when they arrived, they thought they were responding to an accident until they noticed both men had been shot.

“They don’t know if it was road rage or somebody was shooting from the back. It started from the back, and they just shot at the vehicle,” Christie said.

Neither Fullerton nor Lesure survived.

Christie said she could feel something was wrong when she tried calling her husband, and he didn’t answer.

A few miles away, Erma was fighting the same feeling while trying to reach her son.

“I got a call from his friend. She was telling me that Eric didn’t come home,” she said.

That’s when she started to worry. Moments later, her grandson called to say Lesure’s best friend, Jonathan Fullerton, had been shot.

“Then he called me back and said, ‘Grandmama, our daddy’s dead.’ I wasn’t ready to hear that,” Erma said.

Hours later, Erma received a call from a Memphis Police officer.

“The officer called and asked me could I come down, and I kept asking him, ‘Is my son dead?’ He said, ‘Ma’am, we can’t tell you that,'” she said.

When she walked into the police station, she saw her son’s cell phone sitting on the table alongside Fullerton’s cell phone, and that’s when she knew they were both gone.

“I just wasn’t ready to hear it, but I knew in my heart that he was gone before I even got down there,” Erma said.

If you know who killed Jonathan Fullerton and Eric Lesure, you’re urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $2,000 cash in your pocket. Remember, all calls are confidential.

