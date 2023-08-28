MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 81-year-old woman in Brownsville was shot in the back, and the search for her killer continues.

Her family is pleading for anyone who may have answers to come forward and help them get some sort of closure.

Brownsville Police Chief Kelvin Evans won’t rest until someone is behind bars for killing Warlene Turner Jones, affectionally known as “Sis.”

“Somebody is housing a murderer,” Evans said. “Somebody is feeding a murderer here in Brownsville, Tennesse. We have a murderer walking around in our community, and we need to bring him to justice.”

Evans says the shooting happened August 1, shortly before 10 p.m. on North Monroe Street. Sis reportedly called 911, saying she had been shot and needed help.

“I didn’t expect what I heard,” said Evans. “It was basically her pleading for help. Her being a religious woman, praying while she was doing it.”

Evans says Sis was sitting in the back of her house when someone walked up and shot her. She was hit four times and still managed to get to the front door and unlock it for paramedics.

She was still alert and talking when paramedics first arrived.

Angela Jones is Sis’s daughter. “Who would want to do this to an elderly lady who loved her community, who loved people?”

When Jones heard about the shooting, she rushed to her mother’s house. “I said, ‘That’s my mother. I just want her to know that I’m here. She’s not by herself.”

Sis was taken to the hospital, but sadly she didn’t survive. Brownsville Police say several people have been questioned, but no one is charged.

“For anyone to target that house would have to know Ms. Sis. You would have to know where she would be seated in that house. I believe it was someone from Brownsville that knew her and targeted that house,” said Evans.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. If you know who killed Warlene “Sis” Turner Jones, you are urged to call the TBI at 1-800- TBI-FIND.

Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $10,000 in your pocket. Remember, all calls are confidential.