MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The families of three men are left with only memories after a hit-and-run driver killed the men on Southern Avenue during a biker’s rally at Liberty Park on Aug. 3.

The sister of one of the victims is calling for someone to step forward to give the families some closure.

“What they did was horrendous, it was horrible, they took three beautiful people’s lives,” Greta Garrison said.

Last year, her brother Tommy Roper, along with his friends Adam Hawkins and James Stokes, were killed in a fiery crash on Southern Avenue near Early Maxwell.

They were attending a biker rally at Liberty Park and were on their way back from a store where they bought fuel for their generator.

The three were on two golf carts on the road when a gray Chrysler 300 hit them from the back, igniting the fuel.

Police say after the crash, the driver of the Chrysler jumped out of the car and ran away.

“Tommy and I were alike in a lot of ways, we both like to travel, we like to have a good time, we were very family oriented, he wasn’t only a brother, he was a good friend and I truly, truly miss him,” Garrison said.

If you know who killed Tommie Roper, Adam Hawkins and James Stokes, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

