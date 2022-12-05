MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was wanted for bringing a gun to a basketball game in Coldwater, Mississippi is now on the run and police need your help finding him.

Police said that 21-year-old Christopher Bernard Muhammad Nolen Jr. is a wanted man after he escaped from police custody and has not been seen or heard from since.

“He is supposed to be associated with a gang and we feel that they are hiding him out,” Coldwater Police Chief Rickey Dandridge told WREG.

Police in Coldwater, Mississippi said it all started last month at a Coldwater high school basketball game. Authorities received a tip that there could be trouble brewing during that game.

“We were advised at the game that there were possible suspects at the game with weapons,” Chief Dandridge said.

Coldwater police started searching for the suspects and moments later, something was off.

“We noticed that a crowd of people were running, we thought there was a fight going on,” Chief Dandridge said.

Former Senatobia Police Chief and substitute teacher Steve Holt also noticed the crowd of people running. Chief Dandridge said that wasn’t the only thing Holt noticed.

“The suspect was coming towards Mr. Holts and he noticed the weapon on the suspect, and as the suspect turned around, that’s when Mr. Holt tackled him,” Chief Dandridge said.

News Channel 3 obtained the photo (see below) of Holt tackling Nolen. Dandridge said when Nolen hit the floor, so did the gun he was carrying. Dandridge said that’s when Nolen was handcuffed and transported to the Coldwater Police Department. But it didn’t stop there.

At the police department, Nolen was left unattended and he escaped out of a back door with his hands still cuffed behind his back. Dandridge said he believes he is still in the Coldwater area, but Nolen has ties to Southaven as well.

The chief believes someone is helping Nolen stay hidden. When Nolen is captured, anybody who helped him could also face charges.

“We suggest the best thing to do give us a call, turn yourself in and do the right thing,” Chief Dandridge said.

Dandridge says when Nolen is caught, he’ll be charged with possession of a weapon on school property and felony fleeing charges.

If you know where Christopher Bernard Muhammad Nolen Jr. is hiding you are urged to call the Coldwater Police Department at 662-622-7979 or the Tate County CrimeStoppers at 662-301-1111.