Bullets come too close to kids in string of Senatobia shootings

SENATOBIA, Miss. — A Mississippi town is shaken and fearful after a string of shootings, and one parent is terrified after her family came too close to the gunfire.

Sharnekia Garrett is living a nightmare. In September, someone fired a stray bullet into her small Senatobia apartment, narrowly missing two of her small children.

Senatobia police say this is the latest in a string of shots fired incidents in this normally quiet town.

The first shooting happened on Sept. 11th on Longstreet. Police say when they made the scene they couldn’t find a victim, but witnesses heard the gunfire.

The second shooting happened four days later. Police say someone opened fire on a group of people sitting in a car on Cox Street.

Two people were hit and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

One of those stray bullets shattered Garrett’s 12-year-old daughter’s window, narrowly missing her and her 6-year-old brother.

“My daughter don’t sleep in her room, she won’t sleep in there, she’s scared,” Garrett said.

Within 24 hours, Senatobia Police were called to yet another shooting.

This time, it was across town on Matthews Drive, where one person was hurt.

Police said evidence suggests there were multiple shooters. Detectives said they believe all three shootings are connected and gang-related.

That has some folks afraid to talk.

“I understand the fear of the community, I understand that some people don’t want to come forward, but we don’t want to see any innocent children dead because of this,” said Detective Briannon Rushing with Senatobia Police. “The quicker we can get these people off the street, the safer this community is going to be.”

If you have any information about these shootings, you are urged to call the Tate County Crime Stoppers at (662) 301-1111.

