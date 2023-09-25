MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother refuses to give up hope almost six years after losing her 10-year-old son to a Memphis shooting.

Rosland Shields says she’s still emotional years after young Richard Jordan’s life was cut short.

“I saw my baby take his last breath,” she said. “I’m frustrated, depressed, mad, sad.”

Memphis Police say on November 13, 2017, Jordan was shot and killed while riding in a car with friends. His mother was there too.

“It wasn’t a regular day because, this particular day, he didn’t go to school. We are having car trouble, and he didn’t go to school that day. Normally, he wouldn’t have been in the car, so that why a lot just beats me up because he wasn’t supposed to be in the car,” Shields said.

Shields says they were on their way to drop off her friend’s son at his father’s house.

“We got off the expressway at Airway and Ketchum. We were at the light. It’s 4:30 in the evening in rush hour traffic,” she recalled. “A gold car pulled up beside us, and I looked to the left, you know when a car comes by you and you look over, and he just pointed a gun the back seat passenger, just pointed the gun out and started shooting.”

She says that wasn’t the only gunman as gunfire was coming from all directions.

“Everybody was getting down on the ground. We were telling the kids to stay down and this time not knowing that it’s two other cars shooting at us,” Shields said.

She says the gunmen had assault weapons. Ten-year-old Richard was hit multiple times.

“He leaned up to say Ma, and you can tell he was about to say Ma, and he just fell back down and went limp, and I heard his last breath,” Shields said.

They rushed to the Airways Station precinct for help where officers called for an ambulance.

“I knew he was gone, but I just kept hope. By the time we made it to Le Bonheur, we sit there maybe another thirty minutes, and that’s when they told me to come to the room where he was at, where they were trying to revive him, but they couldn’t,” Shields said.

Memphis Police released photos and video of the cars involved in the shooting, including a black Chrysler 300, a gold or tan Chevrolet Malibu, and a Pontiac Grand Prix.

Nearly six years later, Shields still doesn’t have justice because no one has been charged.

“I relive it every minute. I relive that situation and it hurts me all over again. Every day, the same emotions,” she said.

If you know who killed 10-year-old Richard Jordan, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. Your tip could help put some dangerous criminals behind bars and $4,000 cash in your pocket. Remember, all calls are confidential.