MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is searching for answers after their 58-year-old loved one was shot numerous times and died two months ago.

Cleo Peeples discovered that his father, Cleo Peeples Senior, had been shot in a late-night phone call. “He was like, ‘It’s your dad, he got shot and he didn’t make it.'”

Memphis Police sayCleo Peeples Senior was shot March 23 at the corner of Shelby Drive and Chevron in Whitehaven, just before 10 p.m. Homicide detectives said when they arrived on the scene, they found Peeples lying on the sidewalk.

“You could see where the blood started a trail on Shelby Drive,” said the son. “You could see the blood in the street from where it was running down his body to the sidewalk where he collapsed.”

Peeple’s family says he was only a few feet from his home when someone opened fire on him, taking his life.

“They shot him eight times,” said Pamela Peeples Ross, the victim’s cousin. “For them to shoot him eight times, I don’t know if it was someone that knew him or what.”

Pamela says the family doesn’t know much about the case, but she did hear one thing. “I was told that he had a phone for sale, and I don’t know what happened. I don’t know if he went to meet these people to sell the phone, and when he got there, things changed.”

They wonder if the sky cop cameras mounted to the poles near the crime scene captured the shooting. “Who did this to him? What happened,” Pamela asked. “He was leaving out of the house, and he said, ‘I’ll be right back.’ We were expecting him to come right back, and he didn’t.”

Now Cleo’s family is heartbroken.

“He got a grandson that graduated this past Saturday from high school; he wasn’t able to see that,” said the victim’s son. “He got a grandson that went to the prom after all this happened; he wasn’t able to see that. It’s just a lot of disappointments.”

Homicide detectives say the shooter was seen leaving the scene in a dark-colored vehicle driving down Shelby Drive.

If you know who killed Cleo Peeples Senior, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $2,000 cash in your pocket. Remember, all calls are confidential.