Detectives believe Chavonta Hibbler was targeted by gunman

Police asking for answers in who killed Chavonta Hibbler in October of 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Homicide detectives with the Memphis Police Department, are searching for answers after a man was shot and killed in October of 2019.

Chavonta Hibbler was in the car with his three-year-old son when someone pulled up beside them and sprayed the car with bullets.

Hibbler's car crashed at the corner of Lamar and McLean. He was pronounced dead at the scene but his son survived.

His mother Charlotte Hibbler says the child's car seat is what saved him.

"With God shielding him, and him being in that booster seat, that was the only reason why that he was able to survive," Hibbler said. "The way Chavonta's car was shot up, we would have been planning two funerals instead of one."

Detectives believe Hibbler was targeted and the gunman used an assault weapon to take his life.

"I feel angry. I feel sad. Some days I feel weak but I know I got to continue to press on," his mother said.

His mother says that the homicide left her grandson emotionally scared.

"He said that boy shot my daddy in the head. He's still got that image in his head."

If you know who killed Chavonta Hibbler, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. All calls are confidential.