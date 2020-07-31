Man, woman wanted after Whitehaven bank robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police released photos of a man and woman wanted for allegedly robbing a bank in Whitehaven.

According to police, the man entered the City of Memphis Employee Credit Union at 4135 Elvis Presley Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, gave the teller a note saying he had a gun and demanded money.

Prior to the incident, the man was seen on camera with a woman at a nearby business. That same woman was also seen leaving the bank after the robbery.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.