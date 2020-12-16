Man, woman killed in shooting at apartments off Summer Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman were killed in a shooting at a northeast Memphis apartment Wednesday, police said.
Officers were on the scene at 6029 Summer Trace shortly before 2 p.m.
The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The male suspect, or suspects, got away in a sedan driving westbound from the complex on Summer Avenue.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
