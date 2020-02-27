Man with multiple felonies to his name sentenced to 30 years after latest conviction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 58-year-old man with nine previous convictions to his name will spend the next 30 years behind bars after his tenth, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said.

James Yates’ latest conviction stemmed from a 2018 armed robbery at a Dollar Tree in Frayser.

According to the police report, Yates entered the North Thomas location in January 2018 and demanded the clerk put all of the cash from the register into an empty potato chip bag.

Five minutes later, officers spotted the suspect across the street at Tops Bar-B-Q.

Officers reportedly found Yates hiding inside the bathroom, near a potato chip bag stuffed with money.

A BB gun, a tan jacket that was worn by the suspect, a camouflage ski mask and red beanie were also found nearby. Video from the scene showed that Yates was the only one who went near the area where the evidence was located between the time of the robbery and the time he was arrested.