Man with knife cleans out cash register at Midtown gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police have released video of a man who held up a Midtown gas station at knifepoint early Friday morning.

Police said a lone robber entered the Mapco Express at Central Avenue and Cooper Street at around 12:30 a.m. with a large knife and demanded money.

In the store’s surveillance video you can see a female employee remove the cash drawer from the register and the suspect grab a stack of bills and put them in his pocket. You can also see another employee pick up some of the money the suspect dropped and hand it to the robber.

Police said the man fled on foot, but aren’t saying how much money he took from the store.

The robber is described as a male about 5’4″ tall and 190 pounds, and 50-55 years of age.

He was wearing a blue hoodie, green jeans, a green ball cap, black and white tennis shoes and a black face mask.

If you recognize the man in the video or know anything about the crime call Shelby County Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.