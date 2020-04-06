Man with criminal history charged in North Memphis homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man with a violent history is now facing charges in a deadly shooting investigation in North Memphis on Sunday.

Police say Cecil Perry is charged in the shooting and even called the cops about it.

According to police, they found Tydarius Cunningham dead in the middle of Leath Street.

Cecil Perry

Officers say Perry called 911 and told them someone was dead after threatening another person with a gun. Perry allegedly said the dead person was responsible.

WREG did some digging and found Perry has an extensive criminal history.

In 2017, Perry was sentenced to six year in the jail for shooting a man 13 times, causing him to lose an eye.

He was released less than two years later due to time served before his sentenced and credits he earned while locked up.

Police say a handgun was found in a crawl space under the house where Perry was arrested.

He's charged with first degree murder and is being held without bond.