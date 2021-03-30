Man who claimed to have been kidnapped, robbed on Mud Island accused of filing false report

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man who told police he was kidnapped and robbed by four men in the middle of Harbor Town Square on Mud Island was arrested for filing a false report.

Alberto Jenkins, 24, originally reported that four men jumped into his vehicle behind Tug’s Casual Grill, pulled a gun on him and forced him to drive. Eventually, he said the suspects forced him out, taking his car, his phone and $750 in cash.

According to court documents, his report on what happened was “inconsistent,” leading officers to believe he might not be telling the truth. Jenkins then stated he did not wish to prosecute and was confronted about the incident, police said.

That’s when he reportedly admitted that he was trying to buy cocaine from the men, and they were all driving around together looking for the drugs. Scared, he abandoned his vehicle and his property in the men’s possession.

The vehicle was eventually located at Third and Brooks, police said.

Jenkins was charged with false reporting.