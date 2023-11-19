MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man is wanted in three separate shootings that left two girls and two women dead and a fourth woman critically injured Saturday night.

Police said Mavis Christian Jr., 52, was last seen driving a white 2017 Chevy Malibu with the Tennessee tag #390-BHTM and should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

At 5:43 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Field Lark Drive in Southwest Memphis and found two young girls dead on the scene. A woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

At 6:40 p.m., a woman was found shot to death on Warrington Road near Clearbrook Street in Southeast Memphis

Mavis Christian Jr. is considered armed and extremely dangerous. Courtesy: MPD

Police said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene but have not released any other details.

At 9:22 p.m., officers located a fifth shooting victim. A woman was found dead in the 100 block of Howard Drive in Whitehaven.

MPD said through the course of the investigation, they determined the scene and the two others were connected, and all involved Christian. They said Christian is a known relative of the victims.

Local, state, and Federal agencies are now actively searching for the suspect. If you see him, call 911.