SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Detectives arrested a man in Shelby County this week who was wanted in a January 19 shootout at a Taco Bell in Nashville.

Courtney Davis, 24, was arrested Tuesday on Irene Boulevard in southeast Shelby County, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nashville media reported two people were injured, but Shelby County authorities said the shooting injured four people.

Surveillance footage from the Nashville shooting