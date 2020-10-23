Man wanted in Memphis murder captured by U.S. Marshals in Missouri

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fugitive wanted in connection to a Memphis murder was arrested in Missouri early Friday morning.
In August 2020, officers found Demarcus Drinkwater shot dead in the 2700 block of Burns. A month later, authorities issued an arrest warrant for Charles Bright on second-degree murder and employment of a firearm charges.
The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force learned Bright had fled Memphis to Kansas City, Missouri, and coordinated with other agents to bring him into custody Friday.
He’s awaiting extradition.
