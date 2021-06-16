Man wanted in Helena-West Helena homicide captured in abandoned bus by state authorities

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting of an Arkansas father was captured by state authorities.

David Coley, Jr., 30, was captured during an overnight operation on June 15 that involved the Arkansas State Police, U.S. Marshals and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The ASP said they developed leads earlier this week that led them to an abandoned bus on Lee Road just south of Marianna.

He was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Paul Eric Amos nearly a month ago.

According to the Helena-West Helena Police Department, Paul Eric Amos, 29, was walking in the area of North 6th Street and Baldwin when a white SUV pulled up next to him and someone inside fired a shot. Amos died in his own front yard, police said.

Two people were initially detained in the case, but it’s unclear what their connection may be or if they are facing any charges.