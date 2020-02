MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted in a deadly double stabbing in Nutbush has been arrested.

Ledis Sanchez was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Monday, February 17, several hours after police say he stabbed his wife and killed her daughter on Vernon Avenue near Salem Street.

Sanchez’ wife was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Her daughter was pronounced dead at the scene.

A warrant for Sanchez was issued on first degree murder and attempted murder charges.