MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect was captured after a deadly shooting Thursday in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

Decedron Johnson was wanted for murder. By 7:30, police reported he had been caught in Coahoma County and would be extradited.

Around 2 p.m., police say Johnson and the victim got into an argument. Shots were fired at the scene on Highway 51 at Goodman Road.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to Baptist DeSoto Hospital, where he later died.

Johnston fled in a vehicle before officers got there.