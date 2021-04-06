Man wanted for aggravated assault after robbing dollar store, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man they say robbed multiple stores across the city including the Family Dollar in Soulsville back on March 31.

According to MPD, the Family Dollar located at 1100 block of South Bellevue was robbed at gunpoint by a man. The subject selected items for purchase and approached the counter to checkout.

Memphis Police said while the man was checking out, the subject produced a black handgun, took money from the cash register, and fled from the business. MPD identified the subject as 28-year-old Trevon Hatcher and a warrant was issued for his arrest for Aggravated Robbery.

Hatcher is also believed to be responsible for several other business robberies in the Memphis area, according to Memphis Police.

If anyone knows Trevon Hatcher’s whereabouts they are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.