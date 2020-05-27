Man wanted after pulling gun during Nutbush road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released video from outside a Jackson Avenue convenience store that shows the shooter now wanted in connection to a road rage incident.

It contains no sound, but this video still alarming to the people outside the convenience store where this shooting happened.

“That was ridiculous. He hopped right out with the gun.”

Some recognized the type of semi automatic pistol used right away.

“They call them dracos, yeah.”



Others were just surprised no one on the lot was hurt.

“I come up here all the time. Every day I get off work I come up here and I could have been coming out the door and got hit.”

Memphis police said the gunman was aiming for a woman who honked at the driver of a Nissan Altima after he nearly hit her vehicle on Jackson Avenue. The victim told police she pulled into the Jackson Food Mart, saw the driver of the Altima walk into the store and a passenger in the back seat get out with the gun.

It was daylight when the man opened fire and there were a number of cars nearby.

“It’s awful. That is no reason to shoot somebody because they honk at you.”

People who live in this neighborhood near the gas station told us the recognize the car and person in that video, but were too afraid to talk to us on camera or contact police.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.