MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after he fired shots into a gas station pump, Memphis Police say.

On March 13, officers responded to a shots fired call at A2Z Express Mart on Macon Road.

Upon arrival, MPD says they discovered that an unknown man fired shots into a gas pump. The gas pump was damaged, but no one was injured.

According to police, the man was armed with a firearm that fired .223 caliber rounds. The motive was not reported.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.