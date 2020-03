MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police released video of a man accused of kidnapping an infant in the airport area.

On Sunday, March 22, authorities were called to the 2700 block of Airways Boulevard after an unknown man grabbed an infant and took off in a four-door blue vehicle.

The infant was found a short time later by a citizen.

Authorities have not identified the man and need help to catch him.

If you recognize him, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.