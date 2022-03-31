MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Firefighters are issuing a warning about fire pit safety after a man set himself and a house on fire Thursday night.

Memphis firefighters said it happened at a house in the 4300 block of Jamaica Drive in Berclair.

Tony Johnson lives in the neighborhood and said he could see the flames two streets away.

“I looked out the back window of my house and saw the flames jump higher than the house,” Johnson said.

Firefighters said a man at the home was getting ready to start a fire pit when he got some gasoline on his clothes and set himself and the home on fire.

“I’m not sure if it was a commercial fire pit or a homemade fire pit,” said Lt. Hunter Smith with the Memphis Fire Department.

Firefighters say that anytime you are using a fire pit, make sure it is structurally sound, keep it at least ten feet away from your house, keep your eye on the wind, and never throw gasoline, kerosene, aerosol cans, or even aerosol cans any other liquid combustibles into the flames.

“Because once you throw that snowball is already pushed down that hill, and you can’t bring it back, it’s going to burn until it’s all gone, and it’s going to catch on fire whatever is around it,” Smith said.

The man was transported to the hospital with second and third-degree burns.