MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police are investigating a deadly stabbing Thursday night in the Medical District.

Police said the male victim was discovered at North Danny Thomas and Madison just before 6 p.m.

He was transported to the Regional Medical Center, but did not survive his injuries.

So far, police have not identified the victim or a possible suspect.

If you know anything about what happened, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.