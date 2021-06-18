Man to climb 13k feet on top of hot air balloon to set world record in Tennessee

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A daredevil is hoping to set a new world record on a hot air balloon in Tennessee.

Damien Rider will be riding on top of the balloon as it climbs to a height of 13,000 feet in Whiteville Friday morning. He will be wearing a custom jumpsuit that children with special needs with draw on, a release said.

A survivor of child abuse, he said he hopes the event will bring awareness to the issue and show kids that anything is possible.

The stunt will help kickoff the Bluff City Balloon Jamboree in Collierville, which opens with a private event for the families of children with special needs on Friday. Tickets for Saturday and Sunday’s events are already sold out.