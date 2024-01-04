MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a pair of thieves stole a vehicle from a Parkway Village home Sunday and used it to carjack a woman two days later in the Cherokee area.

Investigators said a 2019 Hyundai Elantra was taken from a home in the 3200 block of West Danville Circle in the middle of the night. They believe the same vehicle was used to carjack a woman in the 1600 block of Crider Street.

The victim said she was blocked in by red sedan and forced out of her 2017 Ford Escape at gunpoint. Both vehicles then fled the scene.

Police got a break early Wednesday morning when they spotted a man exit the carjacked Ford Escape and get into the passenger side of the Red Elantra in the 2000 block of South Parkway.

Officers began chasing the Elantra after the driver refused to stop. They said the Elantra eventually stopped at Cheston and Bryndale, and two males bailed out of the vehicle.

Police searched the area with a helicopter and a K9 unit and took Joshua Walker, 20, and a 16-year-old into custody. They also located a gun.

Both are charged with carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felon, theft of property, and evading arrest on foot.

Walker is also charged with reckless driving and unlawful possession of a handgun, contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was released from jail on a $30,000 bond.