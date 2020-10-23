Man survives being pinned under car after it slams into Raleigh home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is lucky to be alive after a car pinned him inside a Raleigh home overnight.

It happened just after midnight on James Road.

Police said the car careened through the parking lot of the Golden Gate Cathedral taking out the sign before it hit a house next door. The man inside was pinned under that vehicle.

Firefighters had to call for backup to get him out. He was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries, authorities said.

The driver was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

No word yet on what caused the accident.

A GAPING HOLE: A driver crashed into the side of home along James Rd. A man, who’s bedridden was inside the room damaged. He and the driver were hurt, but are expected to recover. More @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/ZVUGruvFeS — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) October 23, 2020

The driver also took out a sign outside @GGCMinistries Police still working to determine what caused the driver to lose control. Stay @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/ETtuwfIvMI — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) October 23, 2020