Man struck, killed by MATA bus in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People are looking for answers after a man was hit by a MATA bus downtown.

Memphis Police say the crash happened around 9 Thursday night at the intersection of A.W. Willis and North Main Street. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

North Main Station officers are on the scene of a crash at A. W. Willis @ North Main Street. Preliminary information- one male pedestrian was struck and transported in critical condition to ROH where he was pronounced deceased. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 11, 2020

MATA has not released the identity of the driver and says they are leaving the investigation in the hands of Memphis Police.

Memphis Police say the driver did not receive a citation for the crash. Police say this is an ongoing investigation which does not leave out the possibility for charges.

Billy Moore says he rides a MATA bus at least three times a week and was shocked to learn a MATA bus hit and killed a pedestrian.

“It’s ridiculous. It really is,” Moore said.

Authorities have not said if the man was walking in the crosswalk when he was hit. But business owners nearby, who did not want to go on camera, say they often see people jaywalk across the busy street to catch the bus.

Friday, WREG crews noticed several people do just that, including a few MATA employees.

“Whether he was jaywalking or not, they should keep their eyes open and they got to be alert. That is their job,” Moore said.