Man stresses need for donations to The Salvation Army

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man and his wife are working to make sure they can help The Salvation Army help those in need across Memphis and Shelby County.

Lt. Hoon Chung and his wife are pastors with The Salvation Army and work to help feed the homeless.

Chung says it has been a daily routine for him since March 15 and usually heads to about four locations.

“We utilize that money to buy gas, buy food, whatever is necessary to serve the community and this is why it is very important for donors to donate money to The Salvation Army,” Chung said.

Chung, who used to be a police officer in Georgia, doesn’t hesitate to stop his van and dash across a busy street to hand a meal to someone in need.

People who have come to know Chung say he and The Salvation Army are life savers.

“I love it, it’s awesome,” Wesley Kintner told WREG. “I mean, I wouldn’t be able to eat if it wasn’t for these guys sometimes, you know, obviously like right now!”

Chung says the pandemic has created new concerns as more people are without jobs, homes or food. This is his motivation to make sure every meal is handed out.

“That’s the most important thing, we need prayers. If you can’t financially help, just help us by praying for this community. That’s all we want,” Chung said.,

Chung also makes stops in the Medical District and hands meals out to first responders.

The Salvation Army needs donation to continue serving the community. If you would like to donate, click here.