Man steals $30,000 worth of wiring from Renasant Convention Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The newly-renovated Renasant Convention Center has already fallen victim to crime.

Police released surveillance photos Thursday of a man they say stole $30,000 worth of wiring and welding leads during two early morning visits.

“That sounds like somebody who knows exactly what they’re doing. I mean, they know the value of what they’re getting,” said Charles Nabors who owns Roy Good Hardware.

At Nabors’ store, 100 feet of electrical wiring will set you back more than $100.

“A larger construction like what they doing I’m sure they’re buying the larger rolls. A few of those will get you in the thousands in a hurry,” Nabors said.

The suspect was able drive his white Dodge Ram into the convention center’s garage, but police didn’t say whether the doors were left open or if the suspect forced entry and the convention center referred WREG to police.

Around 12 a.m. Tuesday, police say the thief helped himself to wiring and 800 feet of welding leads. Around 4 a.m. Thursday, they say he took more wiring and 1,400 feet of welding leads.

“Believe it or not, I hear those kind of stories all the time where they’re coming onto a worksite at night and they’ll take just whatever’s there,” said Nabors.

The Renasant Convention Center’s senior vice president and general manager Dean Dennis tells WREG that the thefts will not impact construction and that Thursday the convention center reached a “substantial completion milestone.”