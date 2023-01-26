MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD is looking for a man who stole several comforters from a Bed Bath & Beyond in East Memphis.

According to reports, on January 17 at around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifting call in the 800 block of South White Station Road.

Officers were told that an unknown male came into the store, filled a shopping cart with $1,500 worth of comforters and walked out without paying.

Police say the suspect got into an older model gray Dodge Charger. The car had no drive-out tags and was damaged on the back right bumper.

Image via Memphis Police Department Facebook Page

MPD says the suspect is responsible for three other felony shopliftings at the same Bed Bath & Beyond location.

At this time, no arrests have been made. Police urge anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.