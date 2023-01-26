MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD is looking for a man who stole several comforters from a Bed Bath & Beyond in East Memphis.
According to reports, on January 17 at around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifting call in the 800 block of South White Station Road.
Officers were told that an unknown male came into the store, filled a shopping cart with $1,500 worth of comforters and walked out without paying.
Police say the suspect got into an older model gray Dodge Charger. The car had no drive-out tags and was damaged on the back right bumper.
MPD says the suspect is responsible for three other felony shopliftings at the same Bed Bath & Beyond location.
At this time, no arrests have been made. Police urge anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.