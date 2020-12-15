Man speaks out after car accident with suspect believed to be involved with child abandoned at Goodwill store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG-TV is hearing from a man who says he was t-boned by the suspect believed to be involved in the bizarre case of child abandonment in Mississippi.

We’re getting a look at the wrecked red SUV believed to be involved in case of child abandonment. A Viewer video shows law enforcement swarming the scene in Cordova.

A video showing the scene accident

The driver initially crashing into a Sheriff’s deputy’s car before trying to cross multiple lanes of traffic on Germantown Parkway, smashing into a blue Honda Accord in the Trinity Commons area

“His car just came shooting out of the Kroger parking lot and it hit me,” Jenson Greenburg said.

Greenburg talked to WREG-TV on the phone as he recovers at home, sore, with a few sprains from the wreck. Greenburg says a man was driving the SUV.

Right now, law enforcement will not tell us who they took into custody, or who was behind the wheel. But we do know they spent the day looking for at least one man.

The hours-long search starting 20 miles and a state away, after a man dropped off a two-year-old boy, we now know is named Sergio at a Goodwill drop off location in Southaven, Mississippi.



We talked to the employee who said he left the boy with little explanation but a bowl of food and a note saying the toddler had been abandoned by his mother.

“He asked us can we take the baby in because his mother abandoned him. He just said he couldn’t take him with him and left,” the Goodwill employee said.

Video surveillance from a nearby gas station shows another man and a woman were with the man before he left the child at Goodwill. WREG-TV heard Sergio’s mother’s side of the story.



She says the woman in the video is not her, and says a male acquaintance in the video took her to Nashville. She left Sergio with the woman, but the man later abandoned her in Nashville when she refused to work for him in prostitution

While there’s still much to unpack in the bizarre case, Greenburg is thankful Sergio is at least safe.

“It was really weird because we had been talking about that case at lunch at work that day,” Greenburg said. “At least when I got hit at least I was able to help the police with something at least it wasn’t all for nothing.”

Again, law enforcement has not released any identifications for those involved in this case or even said how many more people could be charged. A spokesperson with the FBI says they are working with other agencies on the investigation.

There is a potential for state and federal charges.